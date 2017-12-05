Volunteers rebuild home destroyed by fire that killed 8-year-old

Volunteers are working to rebuild a home that was destroyed by a fire that killed an 8-year-old girl. (WFSB)

The scene of a fatal fire last year in Plainfield is being rebuilt for the same family that was forced to flee.

The new house has been built on the same foundation, but when the Lawyea family moves in next year, there will be a little bit of peace of mind built in, with a fire suppression system.

The construction crew for Habitat for Humanity Eastern Connecticut is zipping along on their new “rebuild” on Windsor Avenue in Plainfield.

The former ranch that stood there was destroyed a year ago in a late night fire that claimed the life of 8-year-old Isabella Patterson, the daughter of Jeanette Lawyea. Another child was in the home and escaped the blaze with the help of police.

A cause of the accidental fire hasn't been publicly released.

Habitat Construction Manager Dino Tudisca says the new three-bedroom home has been designed a lot different than the previous one, on the same foundation, but with several safety features, like a fire suppression system that sits above the stove and under a microwave.

“So, sitting right here will be two canisters so if there were ever a fire would develop on top of the stove these canisters would quickly deploy and then put out any stove top fires,” Tudisca said.

The fire suppression system is a 400-gallon tank that is filled with water and the line runs into each room upstairs.

If there’s a fire, the sensors in the rooms will turn on the system.

Habitat’s Terri O’Rourke has been working with the Lawyea family and volunteers to make sure the house is safe, comfortable and efficient.

“It’s going to be their home and we are going to try and do something special for them in memory of their daughter. That’s going to be in the backyard for them to enjoy,” O’Rourke said.

While the volunteers work to complete the project, Habitat could use a hand.

“No skills required, we’re more than happy to teach anybody whatever phase the project we are in,” Tudisca said.

If you’d like to volunteer with Habitat or donate financially or with items, click here.

