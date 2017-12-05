Trending cooler, also more than 1 chance for snow!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

After a cloudy and mild start to this Wednesday, clouds will continue eroding from west to east. Temperatures are also trending cooler, in the wake of a cold front. Tomorrow and Friday will be fairly uneventful weather-wise. Lows will be in the 20s, highs in the 30s and 40s.

Regarding chances for snow: Saturday, a coastal storm could brush us or entirely miss us, there is still a lot of uncertainty as to what will happen. With what we’ve seen over the last couple of days in the models and what we’re currently looking at… it’s more of a miss than anything else. Then Sunday, we may see some snow showers as a disturbance passes through the region – this does not look significant by any means, as of now.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

----------------------

TODAY...

The cold front that brought us close to an inch of rain in parts of CT, is quickly moving away to the east of Connecticut this morning and weather conditions are starting to rapidly improve. Morning clouds will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies. A northwesterly to westerly breeze will usher in cooler air throughout the day. Gusts to over 20 mph are likely. High temperatures are occurring right now! Temperatures will hover in the 40s and lower 50s after 7:00 am, then they’ll drop through the 40s during the course of the afternoon.

The mercury will dip into the 30s this evening, then into the 20s tonight under a clear sky. You can expect the wind to subside as well.

THURSDAY…

Overall, tomorrow is going to be a pretty nice day. The cold front will stall far offshore and that will leave us in a dry, chilly air mass. We can expect a partly sunny to perhaps mostly sunny sky with breezy conditions from time to time. Highs will be in the low and middle 40s.

Temperatures will fall into the upper teens and 20s tomorrow night under a clear to partly cloudy sky.

FRIDAY…

A high amplitude trough will develop over the Eastern United States, and several disturbances will rotate through the trough. In response, a series of storm systems will develop off the coast of New England. Friday should be dry, although the sky will likely become cloudy. It’ll be a cold day with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The first of 2 offshore storms could brush Connecticut with snow showers or a wintry mix Friday night. This is especially true for eastern portions of the state. It looks like the storm will develop and track too far offshore to have a major impact on Connecticut.

A COLD WEEKEND WITH SNOW POSSIBLE…

If we do get any precipitation Friday night it will likely end Saturday morning as the storm begins to lift away from New England and takes aim at the Canadian Maritimes. Some partial clearing is expected Saturday, but it will be cold with highs 35-40. Saturday night should be dry and cold with lows mostly in the 20s, but some upper teens are possible.

The second coastal storm will develop on Sunday. Once again, it doesn't look like a big storm for us since it will once again track a little too far offshore. However, this will need to be watched closely since the storm is still 4 days away. For now, we expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday with snow showers, or perhaps a period of light snow. It’ll be another cold day with highs in the 30s. A brisk north or northwesterly wind will develop as the day progresses.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday will be dry and cold with lows 15-25 and highs in the 30s. The sky will be partly sunny as a southwesterly breeze develops during the afternoon.

Tuesday should be a little milder with highs 40-45. However, sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and snow could break out across the state before the day is over. Another coastal storm could impact the state Tuesday night and Wednesday as the jet stream digs sharply again over the Eastern United States. This storm could be stronger and develop closer to the coast. Thus, there is the potential for a significant snowstorm Tuesday night and Wednesday, but it is still way too early to know for sure.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

NOVEMBER RECAP…

November went into the record books as a dry cold month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks came in at 40.4 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees colder than normal. The highest temperature was 77 degrees on the 3rd and the lowest temperature was 19 degrees on the 11th. Precipitation was well below normal. Only 1.04” of rain was measured at the airport and that is 2.85” below normal. There was only a trace of snow in November. Normal snowfall for the month is 2.0”.

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

