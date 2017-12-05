Muslim community reacts to travel ban ruling

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Waterbury on Monday night.More >
The 27-year-old man, who is accused of murdering a teenager, was arraigned on Wednesday morning.More >
Time magazine has named "The Silence Breakers," representing people who came forward to report sexual misconduct, as its Person of the Year.More >
An Illinois police officer and three of his family members were killed in a traffic crash while headed to a funeral in Ireland.More >
A Southington man who was reported missing more than a week ago has died.More >
A homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia has bought a home with some of the nearly $400,000 raised for him by the woman he saved.More >
The U.S. House of Representatives approved GOP bill that makes it easier for gun owners to carry concealed weapons across state lines.More >
I know it's wet out there this morning, but sunny skies are headed in our direction!More >
Gov. Scott Walker moved ahead Monday with his plans to make Wisconsin the first state to drug test able-bodied adults applying for food stamps.More >
A woman died after authorities said she was struck by a train in Beacon Falls on Wednesday morning.More >
