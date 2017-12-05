'Shop with a Cop' kicks off this holiday season

An annual Shop with a Cop event was held in Milford on Tuesday evening (WFSB)

Police swarmed a shopping center in Milford on Tuesday, armed with a little helper.

Law enforcement officers are helping children all across the state shop for their loved ones this holiday season.

This is all thanks to the annual Shop with a Cop event, which teams up law enforcement officers with underprivileged children.

Here’s how the day started: The event was kicked off at the Bolero Bowling Lanes in Milford.

That’s where there was a meet and greet over dinner, some arcade games, a visit with Santa, and of course some bowling.

Then it was off here to Target, where the children began their one on one shopping experience with an officer to search for presents for their family as well as another child in need.

Once they’re done, everyone will receive a goodie bag and take a picture with their partner.

“It’s great. It’s an awesome opportunity to connect with the kids and the community and they love it. We love it. It’s a great time to share together,” said CT State Trooper Eduardo Santiago.

“I’ve been playing bowling and I was doing the arcade. (It’s) A lot of fun,” said Alex Hemond, of Shelton.

In all, 200 law enforcement officers are paired with children making this a unique holiday shopping experience they won’t soon forget.

