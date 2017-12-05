'Shop with a Cop' kicks off this holiday season

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Waterbury on Monday night.More >
A Southington man who was reported missing more than a week ago has died.
A homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia has bought a home with some of the nearly $400,000 raised for him by the woman he saved.
A beloved Santa with "naughty" tattooed on one arm and "nice" tattooed on the other has been asked to tone down his typically goofy poses at a suburban Philadelphia mall, leaving some fans miffed.
Two 16-year-old girls who were reported missing from Naugatuck have been found safe.
Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton is closed after a 27-year-old man was struck and killed by a car on Tuesday evening.
The parents of a 13-year-old California girl said the bullies who drove their daughter to commit suicide are still taunting their family.
I know it's wet out there this morning, but sunny skies are headed in our direction!
Most people can hear the audio even though there isn't any.
Police say a man who is accused of stealing packages off of porches on Tuesday is in custody.
