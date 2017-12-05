Man struck and killed by car in Shelton

A 27-year-old man has died after he was struck and killed by a car in Shelton on Tuesday (WFSB)

Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton is closed after a 27-year-old man was struck and killed by a car on Tuesday evening.

Police said it happened a little before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, in the area of 350 Bridgeport Ave.

Shelton police, fire officials, and EMS were called to the scene.

Police said the victim was from Waterbury.

Bridgeport Avenue is closed between Platt Road and Cots Street while officials investigate.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact police at (203) 924-1544.

