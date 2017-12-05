Teams prepare to compete for class title

The eight best high school football teams in the state enjoy a banquet ahead of their championship games (WFSB)

With the road to the championship ending on Saturday, Channel 3 sat down with the best eight teams in the state who have a chance to play for a class title.

The room was full at the Aqua Turf Club on Tuesday afternoon of elite players and coaches from the top teams around the state.

The banquet was nothing new to returning Class S champs, the undefeated Ansonia Chargers who take on St. Joseph this weekend.

"I think it's really just the attitude. Trying to get kids to buy in that hey, you won it last year, this is a new year. Always got to worry about complacency in getting our kids to meet that challenge,” said Ansonia Head Coach Tom Brockett.

In Class M, it's Killingly vs. Joel Barlow. It’s the first time either school has made it to a state championship in more than 20 years.

"The last two years we got stuck. We didn't get over the hump in the semifinals and to be there on Saturday is what we've worked for,” said Killingly Head Coach Chad Neal.

"Arguably the two best rushing teams in the state going up against each other. Obviously, they've got an incredible run game, which we're going to try and slow down and hopefully our offense keeps rolling,” said Trevor Furrer, a quarterback at Joel Barlow.

Moving on to Class L, the Daniel Hand Tigers will take on the Masuk Panthers.

Masuk saying they've used their loss to Newtown late in the season as inspiration to get here.

"That was a big wake-up call for us and we've been playing pretty inspired for the last two games. It really helped us with our push toward the end of the season,” said Masuk Head Coach Joe Lato.

In Class LL, the best two teams in the state -- Greenwich and Darien.

The Cardinals and Blue Wave haven't faced off all season, until now.

"This is huge for us. It's a team that we wanted to play, we're excited to play them, but they are the defending state champions. We are not. We haven't been to a state championship in a while. So they have that experience that we do not, but we're going to win this week through practice and preparation, and if we have a good week of practice, I'm confident that we can pull the strings and make this happen,” said Henry Saleeby, a wide receiver for Greenwich.

