Bail for man accused of murdering Waterbury teen set at $3M

A 27-year-old man, Dominique Pittman, who is accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl, was arraigned at Waterbury Superior Court on Wednesday morning.

The 16-year-old, Evalyce Santiago, was found shot twice in the head and once in the hand inside Pittman's Nissan Maxima that had crashed and caught fire on Thomaston Avenue around 8:30 Monday night, police said. See photos from it here.

Pittman was found outside the car, and the murder weapon, a .387 caliber revolver, was found inside. Police said the revolver was Pittman's and he had no permit to carry it.

"The state alleges that he attempted to mislead the police as well," the prosecutor said.

Police said Pittman and Santiago had been dating even though Pittman has three children with Santiago's sister. According to the arrest warrant, Pittman "last had sex with her around the beginning of November."

"I don't believe it. I know his girlfriend and that's not the girlfriend," Waterbury resident Rosara Rodriguez said. 'His girlfriends of age and they're all family he's not going to do something crazy like that."

Throughout the arrest warrant, it shows Pittman told police three different stories about what happened. Pittman stated that Santiago "threatened to tell his girlfriend of six years about their sexual relationship."

The family said Pittman's girlfriend was actually Evalyce's sister.

"She was venting to us literally before she died she told us I trust him that's my Uncle I don't think he would do anything," Davionna Copeland, who is a friend of Evalyce, said. "That's really who I grew up with. She said we never did anything it was an incident one time but she still trusted him after the incident."

When interviewed about the night of Santiago's murder, Pittman told police "the two argued over [Evalyce's] threats of telling his girlfriend about them."

Later on the arrest warrant, Pittman, who did not have a valid Connecticut pistol permit, admitted to pulling the trigger and shooting her in the head twice.

Police said on Tuesday, the firearm was recovered, but in the warrant, police added they seized a knife located on the front driver's side floor.

"Me and Dominique were good friends we grew up together and this all shocked me as well," Michael Ferguson, who is a friend of Pittman, said.

Pittman has lived in Connecticut for the last 14 years and was working full time at a warehouse in Cheshire.

"We're friends, he's been working with us for years," James Murphy, who worked With Pittman, said. "[He] doesn't get in trouble, doesn't bother anybody you know it doesn't make sense."

Grief counselors were available at Wilby High School, where Santiago was a student. They were also at Crosby High School where she used to go.

Following his arraignment at Waterbury Superior Court, the bail for Pittman was set at $3 million. A fight spilled out of the courthouse after the arraignment and tensions were high. Pittman is expected back in court on Dec. 20.

