House approves bill on concealed carry gun bill

Republicans rammed a bill through the House on Wednesday that would make it easier for gun owners to legally carry concealed weapons across state lines, the first significant action on guns in Congress since mass shootings in Nevada and Texas killed more than 80 people.

The House approved the bill, 231-198, largely along party lines. The measure would allow gun owners with a state-issued concealed-carry permit to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons. It now goes to the Senate.

Republicans said the reciprocity measure, a top priority of the National Rifle Association, would allow gun owners to travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state laws or civil suits.

Opponents, mostly Democrats, said the bill could endanger public safety by overriding state laws that place strict limits on guns.

Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn., called the bill an attempt to undermine states’ rights, “hamstring law enforcement and allow dangerous criminals to walk around with hidden guns anywhere and at any time. It’s unspeakable that this is Congress’ response to the worst gun tragedies in American history.”

Esty represents Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 first-graders and six educators were fatally shot in 2012. She and families who lost loved ones during the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown in 2012 attended the 5th annual national vigil for all victims of gun violence on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking out against dangerous concealed carry legislation. Need to #StopCCR NOW! pic.twitter.com/W1EIgNXMtq — Elizabeth Esty (@RepEsty) December 6, 2017

Esty says the background check measure would help ensure mental health and criminal records are loaded into a federal database. She says "that will be a good thing to do."

But she blasted Republicans for including the measure in a "horrible bill" that she said will overturn tough gun laws in states such as Connecticut and ensure that "the lowest common denominator would reign for the entire country."

"The very nature of National Reciprocity is simply to allow for law abiding citizens that have passed background checks and have already been issued permits to carry firearms in other states. Any talk about this legislation assisting dangerous criminals is irrational since criminals cannot get permits to carry guns," Connecticut Citizens Defense League President Scott Wilson Sr. said in a statement to Channel 3 on Wednesday.

Wilson said there are more than 40 states that "either reciprocate or honor outside permits."

"Such interstate agreements have been commonplace for many years, and if reciprocity were an issue, you would know about it by now," Wilson said. "There are simply a handful of states that do not want citizens protecting themselves, and would let them become victims of violent crime. This is why a National Reciprocity bill was introduced by Congress."

Gov. Dannel Malloy said Republicans in the House considering loosening the interstate gun safety restrictions through this bill "is equal parts tone-deaf and thick-skulled."

“Instead of focusing on working to craft commonsense gun reform such as the banning of dangerous bump-stocks, Congressional Republicans continue to cater to the whims of the gun lobby at the expense of the safety of our people. I implore members of Congress to reconsider pursuing this legislation and to start putting the wellbeing of the American public first. Our state has strong gun safety laws in place and remains committed to enforcing these statutes in the face of federal overreach. Connecticut remains a prime example of what applying smart, bipartisan gun reform can accomplish, and we hope that Congress will follow suit,” Malloy said in a statement on Wednesday.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who is the co-author of the bipartisan Fix NICS Act, called the bill "a terrible, dangerous idea."

"This bill passed today in the House would allow a criminal who bought a gun without a background check in Florida to carry that gun, concealed under his clothing, into Times Square. That's why law enforcement officials all over the country hate this bill. By combining the national concealed weapons bill with the Fix NICS Act, the House is jeopardizing the chances of actually passing bipartisan, comprehensive reform of our broken background checks system. Senator Cornyn and I disagree on almost everything about guns, but we came together to write the Fix NICS Act because ensuring our background checks work is just common sense. I urge leaders in Congress to dump the national concealed weapons bill and work together to keep deadly weapons away from people we all already agree shouldn’t have them," Murphy said in a statement on Wednesday.

While the House was expected to pass it, the bill's future is uncertain in the U.S. Senate.

The House vote came as the acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said his agency expects to regulate bump-stock devices and could end up banning them. Thomas Brandon told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that the ATF and Justice Department would not have initiated the review “if (banning them) wasn’t a possibility at the end.”

The Justice Department announced this week it is reviewing whether weapons using bump stocks should be considered illegal machine guns under federal law. The review comes after a Las Vegas gunman used the device during an October rampage that killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more. Bump stocks allow semi-automatic rifles to fire nearly as fast as an automatic rifle.

A woman who survived the Las Vegas shooting said she remained next to one of the victims as he died, even though she had never met him.

Heather Gooze, a bartender at the country music festival where the shooting occurred, said she didn’t want 23-year-old Jordan McIldoon to be a “John Doe,” unnamed and alone.

“His death mattered, and I wanted him to be remembered,” Gooze told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Debate on the House bill became heated at times.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., said his state forces gun owners to meet an array of conditions before obtaining a concealed-carry permit — in contrast to some states where “if you’re 21 and have a pulse” you can get a gun permit.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said those who carry concealed handguns not only are better prepared to defend themselves, but can help others. He cited 2015 incident in which an Uber driver shot and wounded a gunman who was firing into a crowd of people in Chicago.

“Without this citizen’s quick thinking and actions, who knows how many could have fallen victim to this shooter?” Goodlatte asked.

He and other Republicans compared the concealed-carry permit to a driver’s license that is valid in any state.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., scoffed at that notion. “Georgia has no business, no right, to tell Colorado what its laws should be,” he said.

“If more guns made people safer, we’d be the safest country on earth,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. “We’re far from it.”

Democrats also criticized Republicans for including a bill on background checks in the concealed-carry legislation. The measure would strengthen the FBI database of prohibited gun buyers after the Air Force failed to report the criminal history of the gunman who slaughtered more than two dozen people at a Texas church.

The Air Force has acknowledged that the Texas shooter, Devin Kelley, should have had his name and domestic violence conviction submitted to the National Criminal Information Center database. The Air Force has discovered several dozen other such reporting omissions since the Nov. 5 shooting.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, top Democrat on the House Judiciary panel, said background-check provision “actually would save lives and should not be tethered” to the concealed-carry reciprocity bill. He called it a cynical maneuver to force Democrats to cast a politically unpopular vote against background checks.

Brandon, the ATF director, told the Senate that the ongoing federal review may find the government doesn’t have authority to ban bump stocks. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the Judiciary panel’s top ranking Democrat, said the uncertainty demands that Congress quickly approve legislation “to ban these dangerous devices.”

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, co-sponsored a bipartisan bill bolstering the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS.

While he supports the concealed-carry measure, “I think it’s a mistake to try to combine this with the ‘Fix NICS’ background check,” Cornyn told reporters.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.