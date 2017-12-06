2 students, 2 drivers sent to hospital following crash involving bus in Simsbury

A crash involving a school bus with students on board happened in Simsbury on Wednesday morning.

The crash involving a First Student bus and three other vehicles happened on Route 185 around 8 a.m. Simsbury Fire Department said one of those cars involved in the crash rolled over into the wooded area next to the roadway.

Officers said 17 students were on the bus. They were headed to two Central and Squadron Line elementary schools.

“I was like, so this is what happens with a car accident," 8-year-old Treveon Ivory, who was on the bus, said.

All the students were evaluated at the scene. Two adults were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and two students were also transported as a precaution, Simsbury police said.

“With any kind of motor vehicle accident, you want to make sure the kids are safe and they’re being take of," Simsbury Fire Chief Jim Baldis said. "We had the medical from here and our surrounding towns coming in and just making sure the kids are okay, school nurse also arrived from the school as well.”

Further details. 4 vehicle crash on Rt 185 by Cobtail Way. 2 students and 2 adults were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries/precautions. Road is still closed. for removal of vehicles and State DOT is standing by to treat the roadway. — Simsbury Police (@Simsbury_Police) December 6, 2017

The road was said to be slick due to spilled fluids. Department of Transportation crews were called to the scene to sand the road because it is slippery.

Crash in Rt 185 involved a school bus with children on it. There are no injuries. — Simsbury Police (@Simsbury_Police) December 6, 2017

The students were brought to their schools following the crash. Staff will also continue to support these students, who might have gotten scared by what unfolded. Executive Assistant to Simsbury Superintendent Katie Wilde issued the following statement.

"This morning, a bus transporting 17 of our Open Choice students from Hartford was part of an accident on Route 185 as it entered Simsbury. While it was a minor accident for our CREC bus, there were other vehicles involved that experienced more serious damage, and the accident was reported on local media. Along with first responders, school administration and our school resource officer responded to the scene. Our students, who attend both Central and Squadron Line, were checked out by a school nurse, and two students were sent as a precaution to a local emergency room. The rest of the students will be brought to their respective schools once the bus is cleared to proceed. We will continue to support our students who may have gotten a scare from this incident, and we thank our school personnel who were part of the quick and supportive emergency response."

Channel 3 reached out to First Student for a comment but had not heard back as of noon.

Authorities said Route 185 was closed from Bloomfield town line to East Weatogue Street for several hours. The stretch of road reopened before 9:30 a.m. For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Simsbury Police Department at 860-658-3141.

