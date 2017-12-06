Former Glastonbury restaurant owner faces judge on sex assault charge

A former owner of a restaurant in Glastonbury faced a judge on Wednesday after being accused of drugging a woman to have sex with her.

The appearance was for one of two incidents where Julian Rodriguez was charged with sexual assault.

Rodriguez owned the now-defunct Jalisco Mexican Grill & Cantina on New London Turnpike.

He was arrested for the second time last month.

Police said he had sex with a woman who while she was mentally incapacitated and unable to give consent. The incident happened at his restaurant.

The victim claims she went to Rodriguez’s restaurant on Aug. 18 with two friends for dinner and drinks.

She told police Rodriguez was bartending and offering them free drinks and shots.

The victim says she blacked out for part of the night and woke up the next morning on the dining room floor next to Rodriguez.

She said pieces of her clothing were missing and she was in extreme pain.

A relative of the victim who was a worker at the restaurant tells police she: “Saw Julian take out a small plastic bag containing white powder from behind the register and put it back” that night, and another friend says Rodriguez: “pulled out a bag of weed with a little white pill in it” and “placed the pill in a drawer near the cash register.”

In the arrest warrant, the victim told police she suffered physical pain and soreness even two months after the alleged assault.

Doctors at UConn Health also diagnosed her in September with an infection, including possibly her ovaries.

He was charged with first-degree sexual assault.

Rodriguez was arrested for a similar crime in September.

In that case, police said he invited a different woman back to his business and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious from alcohol and/or drugs.

A survivor and victim advocate of sexual assault says it’s not uncommon for victims to delay reporting.

Glastonbury police say it’s entirely possible more victims are out there. They’re being asked to report it to police.

Rodriguez will be back in court in Hartford for both sexual assault cases in January.

