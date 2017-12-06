Man posed as Trinity College student to steal laptops

Jason Miller is accused of stealing laptops from the Trinity College campus in Hartford. (Hartford police)

Hartford police secured a suspect wanted for stealing laptops from the campus of Trinity College.

Jason Robert Miller is currently being held on fourth-degree larceny and assault on a public safety officer charges.

Police said they were called to Summit Street on Monday night for a report that a burglary suspect was fighting with security.

When Hartford officers arrived, they found the suspect handcuffed and secured.

Police said they recognized Miller as a person who was wanted for several burglaries and larcenies on campus since October.

During the burglaries, Miller pretended to be a student and freely roamed the campus in search of unsecured laptops.

On two documented occasions, police said he was seen in video surveillance with the laptops.

Monday night, however, security was able to chase him down and secure him.

He did resist them.

When he was transported to the Hartford Police Department's major crimes unit, he cooperated with the investigation.

Police said he admitted to three laptop incidents. He also implicated and identified an accomplice.

They said there are at least two more arrest warrants pending for other burglaries and larcenies on the Trinity campus.

Police also said Miller has 14 prior arrests in the state for larcenies, burglaries and narcotics. Ten of those arrests were in Hartford alone.

His bond was sent a $120,000.

He faced a judge on Tuesday.

