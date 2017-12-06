Shops in Orange damaged by smoke after morning fire

A fire was reported at Liberty Plaza in Orange on Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

Firefighters battled a fire at a shopping plaza in Orange on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at the Liberty Plaza, which is located in the 500 block of Boston Post Road, around 11 a.m.

Police said the Liberty Plaza was closed for the fire investigation.

A hair salon experienced mostly smoke damage, along with two neighboring stores.

The right lane of the westbound side of Boston Post Road was closed due to emergency vehicle staging. However, all lanes reopened as of 1 p.m. after fire crews finished their work.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved