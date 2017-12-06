'Secret' Bitcoin scam prompts warning from local police

A scam involving Bitcoin payments in exchange for silence about a "secret" has prompted police in New Canaan to issue a warning.

The department posted to its Twitter account that New Canaan residents have been targeted by email, phone or letter.

The scammers demand Bitcoin payment for knowing a secret. They threaten to reveal the secret unless payment is made.

Police's tweet included a copy of one of the letters that was sent to a victim.

NCPD is reminding residents to beware of scams requesting money. The current scam occurring for NC residents is contact via email, phone, or letter requesting Bitcoin payment for knowing a secret and revealing the secret unless payment is made. DO NOT pay in anyway! Ignore!! pic.twitter.com/d10w6MAFJK — NewCanaanPolice (@NewCanaanPolice) December 6, 2017

"I'm going to cut to the chase," the letter reads. "I know a secret you are keeping from your wife. More importantly, I have evidence of what you have been hiding."

The letter outlines a couple of options.

The first includes ignoring the letter, in which case the sender threatens to take the "evidence" directly to the victim's wife, friends and family.

The second option is to pay $3,500 by way of Bitcoin.

The letter ends with "the clock is ticking."

Police advised victims not to pay and to ignore it.

Recipients can also report it to the police department.

