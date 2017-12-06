CT woman sentenced for trafficking teen tattooed with bar code

A Connecticut woman won't serve any more time behind bars for her involvement in the sex trafficking of a teenager who was tattooed with a bar code to show that she was property.
Neshaya Dozier was sentenced Wednesday to the nine months she spent in federal prison and the seven months she has lived in a reintegration facility since her arrest.
Dozier pleaded guilty to a sex trafficking charge in September.
Prosecutors say Dozier was found last year with the 16-year-old victim inside a hotel room. Authorities say the teenager was covered in bruises and had been tattooed on her neck with a bar code and the words "King Sin," a reference to Dozier's boyfriend.
The defense says Dozier's boyfriend ran the prostitution ring and Dozier also was a victim.
