PD: Two teens robbed at gunpoint outside pizza restaurant

North Haven police are looking for three suspects accused of robbing two teenagers on Tuesday night.

Police said it happened just before 9 p.m. outside a pizza restaurant on Washington Avenue.

Two teenagers were inside a car about to leave when three masked individuals went up to them.

Police said one suspect opened the driver’s door and pointed a handgun inside the car.

The suspects stole cell phones and wallets from the two teens.

They fled down Washington Avenue in a gray or silver Honda CRV.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-239-5321.?

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.