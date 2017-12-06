CT electrician creates winter wonderland

Dan Amarante’s winter wonderland has won a national contest and it gives back to the community. (WFSB)

A 22-year-old electrician from Dayville knows how to brighten everyone’s holiday.

Dan Amarante’s winter wonderland has not only won a national contest but his display gives back to the community.

With 160,000 lights, 43 inflatables, and 36 Christmas trees all spread out on his property on Pratt Road in Dayville, it's a tribute to Amarante's dad.

“He loved what I did he always made sure to check my drawings..he always encouraged me to draw out what I wanted to do," he said.

An electrician by trade, Amarante is a self-proclaimed Christmas lover.

His passionate display seen nightly by thousands, garnered Amarante and his wife a $50,000 national prize.

“Winning this you know having the national recognition it's really just the icing on the cake. It's something I love to do anyway," he said.

To walk the path of this brightly lit wonderland is free, but you could donate to several suggested non-profits including the Friends of Assisi Food Pantry in Danielson.

Amarante’s winter wonderland is open daily 5 to 9 p.m., 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

