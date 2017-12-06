DEEP: Wethersfield's 'Kevin the Turkey' safely relocated

A turkey in Wethersfield that became the talk of the town this year has been captured and relocated.

Officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the turkey, who has been dubbed “Kevin the Turkey,” was safely captured in the area of Jordan Lane and the Silas Deane Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

He was relocated at the request of Wethersfield police.

“Kevin’s travels through a highly populated area had posed a hazard to himself and others, necessitating his relocation,” officials from DEEP said.

Over the past several months, Kevin the Turkey has been seen all over town.

Kevin the Turkey was released on a “written promise to continue eating plenty of roots, bulbs and leaves,” DEEP said.

