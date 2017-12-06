Dry, chilly weather through tomorrow, but some snow is possible this weekend!

TODAY, 12/7/17...

Overall, today is going to be a pretty nice day. A cold front will stall far offshore and that will leave us in a dry, seasonably chilly air mass. We can expect a partly sunny to perhaps mostly sunny sky and it’ll be a bit breezy at times. Highs will be in the low and middle 40s.

Temperatures will fall into the upper teens and 20s tonight under a clear to partly cloudy sky.

FRIDAY…

The dry weather will likely continue tomorrow, although clouds and precipitation associated with the offshore front will move closer to Southern New England. Rain could reach Cape Cod by tomorrow evening. Here in Connecticut, we can expect a partly sunny day, but clouds may increase during the course of the afternoon. The air will be cold, but the wind will be fairly light. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s are expected.

For now, rain or a wintry mix is expected to fall to the east of Connecticut tomorrow night, but it could move close to the Connecticut/Rhode Island border. Otherwise, we can expect a partly to mostly cloudy night with lows in the 20s.

A COLD WEEKEND WITH SNOW POSSIBLE…

A high amplitude trough will develop over the Eastern United States this weekend. In response, a storm will develop off the coast of New England on Saturday. The storm should develop too far offshore to have a major impact on Connecticut. However, it could brush Eastern Connecticut with light snow or a light wintry mix Saturday and Saturday night. The steadiest precipitation should fall over Rhode Island and especially Eastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the Islands. This is a storm we’ll have to watch closely. If the storm tracks closer to the coast, snow or mixed precipitation could impact more of Connecticut. While some sunshine is possible Saturday, it should be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A snow flurry or snow shower is possible Sunday morning then the sky will become partly sunny. A brisk northwest wind will develop and it will be cold with highs 35-40.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday will be partly sunny, breezy and cold with lows 15-25 and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Another storm will develop over the Northeastern United States Tuesday and Wednesday. It could bring a period of snow during that time frame, but we won’t get too specific on the timing just yet. The storm will draw very cold air into New England by midweek. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing on Wednesday as a gusty northwest wind develops. Wind chill temperatures should drop into the single digits and teens!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”

NOVEMBER RECAP…

November went into the record books as a dry cold month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks came in at 40.4 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees colder than normal. The highest temperature was 77 degrees on the 3rd and the lowest temperature was 19 degrees on the 11th. Precipitation was well below normal. Only 1.04” of rain was measured at the airport and that is 2.85” below normal. There was only a trace of snow in November. Normal snowfall for the month is 2.0”.

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”