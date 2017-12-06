Avon police search for bank robbery suspect

Police are looking for this man who is accused of robbing a bank on Wednesday. (Avon Police)

Police in Avon are looking for a man accused of robbing Key Bank on Wednesday.

It happened around noon at the bank located on West Main Street.

The man walked into the bank and passed a note to the teller stating he had a gun.

Police said the suspect is possibly identified as Zachary Provost, who is known to drive a red Dodge Ram pickup truck.

They said he is also wanted in connection with other bank robberies in the area.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-409-4230.

