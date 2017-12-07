Water main break causes damage to road in Meriden

A water main break on Bee Street in Meriden forced road repairs that began on Wednesday. (WFSB)

A water main break on Bee Street in Meriden has caused damage to the roadway.

According to Meriden Water Division crews, the break was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Wyndwood Road.

The road was closed, but reopened a little after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Water officials said the repair to the water main has been made. Crews replaced an 8-foot section of 12 inch diameter pipe.

Crews are now making repairs to the roadway.

An officer has been on the scene since it happened.

There's no word on when crews expect to finish.

Workers on the scene told Channel 3 that two hotels and about 40 homes were without water for a 12 hour period.

