Newington incident linked to regional narcotics search operation

Federal agents searched a home in Newington on Thursday morning that police said was connected to a narcotics search warrant operation in the region.

The FBI's evidence response team was spotted along with Newington police officers at a home on Maple Hill Avenue. Police said there is no danger to the public and all locations are "secure."

HPD is working with State and Fed partners on multiple Narcotics search warrant operations in the region. All locations secure. There is no danger to residents. Ty. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) December 7, 2017

Channel 3 reached out the Connecticut branch of the FBI, but they did not comment on the investigation.

Investigators were seen going in and out of a garage and scoping out the woods in the backyard all morning. Canines were also brought in to help.

The property owner, who lives right next door, told Eyewitness News a couple has been living here for five years. That couple has two boys and a girl and always pays their rent.

The homeowner said he got a knock on the door early on Thursday morning and FBI agents asked if he knew anything.

"This morning at six o'clock the FBI came over. I was in bed sleeping they said you live here, I said yes I live here and they said how long do you live here I says what are you doing there I don't know," the homeowner told Channel 3. "I said what's going on and they didn't tell me anything."

Many people were wondering about the heavy police presence.

“It is really strange to me. I have know the idea like I said, I’ve lived here for ten years. It’s really quiet," Newington resident Joseph Skawinski said. "I’m just anxious to find out what’s happening.”

There were at least four other locations just over the line in Hartford where police said agents went on Thursday morning as part of the narcotics investigation. A residence on Flatbush Avenue , an apartment on Sherbrooke Avenue, a multi-family home on Hamilton Street and even a grocery store on New Britain Avenue were part of the investigation. There was a closed sign was hanging in the grocery store on Thursday.

