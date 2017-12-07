Rollover briefly closes road in Simsbury

A rollover crash in Simsbury temporarily closed a road on Thursday morning.

Police said it happened on Bushy Hill Road.

The road was closed from Oakhurst Road to Sidney Way. It has since reopened.

Emergency responders and ambulance personnel evaluated the driver.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

