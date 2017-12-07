Train derails in Middletown

A train derailed in Middletown on Thursday morning. (WFSB)

A freight train derailed in Middletown on Thursday morning.

The derailment occurred on Johnson Street near the city dump around 9 a.m.

Police said there were no reported injuries. There was no hazmat spill from the derailment, police said.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

