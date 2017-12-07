First widespread snow of season to happen this weekend

Snow is looking more likely and could impact parts of the state this coming weekend.More >
Snow is looking more likely and could impact parts of the state this coming weekend.More >
The quiet weather will continue today, but snow is in the forecast for tomorrow.More >
The quiet weather will continue today, but snow is in the forecast for tomorrow.More >
A train went off the tracks in the center of Plainville early Friday morning.More >
A train went off the tracks in the center of Plainville early Friday morning.More >
On August 21, 26-year-old Nia Payne was hoping to view the solar eclipse in Staten Island, New York.More >
On August 21, 26-year-old Nia Payne was hoping to view the solar eclipse in Staten Island, New York.More >
With Kim Jong Un pushing aggressively to develop missiles that could hit the United States with nuclear warheads, pressure has been mounting on US officials to answer the threat. One effective countermeasure could lie in an obscure military lab in New Mexico.More >
With Kim Jong Un pushing aggressively to develop missiles that could hit the United States with nuclear warheads, pressure has been mounting on US officials to answer the threat. One effective countermeasure could lie in an obscure military lab in New Mexico.More >
Snow is expected to impact the state starting on Saturday through Saturday evening.More >
Snow is expected to impact the state starting on Saturday through Saturday evening.More >
A 6-month-old baby in Houston died after his older brother crawled into his crib and accidentally smothered him.More >
A 6-month-old baby in Houston died after his older brother crawled into his crib and accidentally smothered him.More >
The U.S. House of Representatives approved GOP bill that makes it easier for gun owners to carry concealed weapons across state lines.More >
The U.S. House of Representatives approved GOP bill that makes it easier for gun owners to carry concealed weapons across state lines.More >
A crash on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington is causing traffic delays.More >
A crash on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington is causing traffic delays.More >
Federal agents were investigating a home in Newington on Thursday morning that police said was connected to a narcotics search warrant operation in the region.More >
Federal agents were investigating a home in Newington on Thursday morning that police said was connected to a narcotics search warrant operation in the region.More >