First widespread snow of season to happen this weekend

Snow is looking more likely and could impact parts of the state this coming weekend.

All eyes are on this weekend, as an ocean storm tracks closer to the coast on Saturday.

"All of the major forecast guidance models have been trending westward today. That means the storm will have a greater impact on Connecticut and all of Southern New England," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the snow will start to fall on Saturday morning, and will end Sunday morning,

This is "subject to change with still a little uncertainty on the track this coastal storm will take."

DePrest said there is also a chance that the snow will mix with rain, as there will be some warmer air.

"It is also going to be a windy, raw day with highs in the 30s. We are not expecting a dry, fluffy snow. Instead, it should be heavier and wet," DePrest said.

Snowfall totals range from 3 to 6 inches across most of the state.

Snowfall will be cut down by rain in the southeastern parts of the state.

"If the models continue to trend westward, we could end up with more snow and rain. However, if the storm track shifts to the east again, we could end up with less precipitation," DePrest said.

The snow will taper off on Saturday night, and temperatures will drop into the 20s.

Sunday will be partly sunny, blustery and cold, and a chance for a flurry or snow shower.

