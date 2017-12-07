Woman hurt at cheese-making company in East Haven - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Woman hurt at cheese-making company in East Haven

A woman suffered a hand wound at a cheese company in East Haven on Thursday.

According to firefighters, it happened at Calabro Cheese on Coe Avenue.

The call came in shortly after 7 a.m.

Firefighters said the woman's hand was caught in a mixer. She injured her finger, authorities said. 

The injury was described as non-life-threatening. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Crews have since cleared the scene.

