Willimantic police take down suspect with 5 arrest warrants

A Willimantic man was arrested by police on the strength of five warrants.

Police said 18-year-old Shawn Paulhus for a number of crimes on Wednesday.

The warrants charged Paulhus with second-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief, criminal attempt, third-degree burglary, threatening, breach of peace and second-degree failure to appear.

His bonds totaled $65,000.

No other details about the crimes were released.

