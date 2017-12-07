Willimantic police take down suspect with 5 arrest warrants - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Willimantic police take down suspect with 5 arrest warrants

Shawn Paulhus was arrested on the strength of five warrants by Willimantic police. (Willimantic police) Shawn Paulhus was arrested on the strength of five warrants by Willimantic police. (Willimantic police)
A Willimantic man was arrested by police on the strength of five warrants.

Police said 18-year-old Shawn Paulhus for a number of crimes on Wednesday.

The warrants charged Paulhus with second-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief, criminal attempt, third-degree burglary, threatening, breach of peace and second-degree failure to appear.

His bonds totaled $65,000.

No other details about the crimes were released.

