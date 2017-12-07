Mentoring program helps young men in New Britain

Man Up program helps young men in New Britain. (WFSB)

New Britain High School is sponsoring a unique mentoring program.

Edwin DeJesus, a guidance counselor at New Britain High, started the "Man Up" program.

The hope is to keep young men at the school on the right track.

The program sponsors guest speakers - focusing on a range of topics, like leadership and anger management.

DeJesus said it encourages the boys to be active in the community.

"Just principles of manhood. You know, motivation, taking responsibility, overcoming obstacles,” DeJesus said. “Things that fathers would teach their sons.”

The group also takes time during the week to exercise together.

