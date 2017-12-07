PD: CT man made statements against police while carrying AR-15

Erich Murphy was arrested after police said he “made statements against law enforcement” while carrying an AR-15 on Wednesday night. (CT State Police)

A Salem man was arrested after police said he “made statements against law enforcement” while carrying an AR-15 on Wednesday night.

Police charged 44-year-old Erich Murphy with possession of a firearm while under the influence, risk of injury and disorderly conduct.

The arrest of Murphy comes after troopers were called to a home on Fairy Lake Road in Salem around 11:145 p.m. Upon arrival, troopers found Murphy, who police said was intoxicated, in possession of a firearm.

Two adults and two children were locked in a bathroom because police said Murphy was trying to get into the room.

When Murphy got into the bathroom, an unidentified man spoke with him while the others left the home.

After his arrest, Murphy was released on a $15,000 bond. He was expected to appear in Norwich Superior Court on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.