Wrong way driver in Orange accused of driving under the influence

Flavio Bueno was arrested for driving the wrong way on Route 15 in Orange. (State police)

A call about a wrong way driver on Route 15 in Orange last month led to the arrest of a man on drunk driving charges.

State police said Flavio Bueno of Derby faced a judge on Monday.

They released, on Thursday, dashcam video of what happened.

The incident happened on Nov. 20 just before 2:15 a.m.

Troopers said Bueno was traveling north in the southbound lanes near exit 56 of Route 15.

They were able to stop him near exit 58.

They said they identified him through his Japanese resident card.

Troopers also said when they spoke to him, they smelled alcohol on his breath.

Bueno refused to perform a standardized field sobriety test, state police said.

However, they arrested and charged Bueno with driving under the influence, driving the wrong way and operating a vehicle without a license.

His bond was set at $10,000, which was posted.

