West Haven mayor working to get city's finances in order

There's a deep freeze in one shoreline town and it has nothing to do with the recent cold front that passed through this week.

West Haven's new Mayor Nancy Rossi said the freeze will help with getting the city's finances in order.

A certified public accountant, Rossi campaigned that her experience and expertise would help in dealing with West Haven's finances, and she says her first move is to cut down on spending.

“We have to do things differently and we have to correct the spending and that's where we're starting,” Rossi said.

On her first day in office, Rossi instituted spending, hiring, and overtime freezes for city departments.

While the moves are made to tighten the city's purse strings, the freeze won't impact essential emergency services like the police and fire.

The city's finances were a hot topic between the Rossi and then mayor Ed O’Brien during the Democratic primary and then again during the general election last month.

Rossi says before bonding, West Haven was dealing with a roughly $16 million deficit, and that the city needs to start saving and that includes keeping an eye on spending.

"Anything over $500 has to come through my office, this way I can check the invoice and we can make sure it’s in the budget line item. We won't have overruns because once you overrun it, there's no going back, that's what's happened over the last few years and it has increased our deficit,” Rossi said.

The mayor, who once served as the chair of the City Council’s finance committee, said the freeze is just a start.

"In the weeks to come, I’m going to look at restructuring a couple of offices and cost-saving benefits and I’m looking to the residents. Anybody who has an idea, again bring it forward, I’ll listen to anybody because we have to do things differently,” Rossi said.

She added that she has also been in contact with the superintendent of schools who has said the Board of Education will also do its part when it comes to keeping tabs on its spending and costs.

She also plans to speak to the city council Monday night, talking about the freeze along with the deficit.

