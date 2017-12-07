New Haven's Sally's Apizza has new owners

Sally's Apizza restaurant has new owners (WFSB)

The famous Sally's Apizza restaurant in New Haven has new owners.

After being on the market for a few years, the Consiglio family has found a buyer, according to their attorney.

The Consiglio family said they have “moved on," according to their attorney.

The family reportedly found the buyer’s offer to be the most enticing and reasonable.

The buyer has not been identified.

An official announcement is expected in January.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.