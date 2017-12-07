Accumulating snow this weekend!

****A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE STATE FROM 4 AM TOMORROW UNTIL 7AM SUNDAY****

TODAY…

Overall, today is going to be a pretty nice day, although sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness. The wind will be fairly light as high temperatures range from 38-44 degrees.

Clouds will continue to lower and thicken tonight as the mercury dips into the 20s to near 30 degrees.

SNOW LIKELY FOR THE WEEKEND…

It now looks like an ocean storm will track closer to the coast tomorrow. All of the major forecast guidance models have been trending westward. That means the storm will have a greater impact on Connecticut and all of Southern New England. We now expect snow to develop tomorrow morning and it will last through the afternoon and into tomorrow night. Since the storm is tracking closer to the coast, it will also bring warmer air closer to Connecticut. Therefore, there is a good chance the snow will mix with rain especially in New London County. It's also going to be a windy, raw day with highs in the 30s. We are not expecting a dry, fluffy snow. Instead, it should be heavier and wet. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 3-6” across much of Connecticut. With the mix expected in SE portions of the state, snowfall totals should be a little lower there, more like 2-4". Far Northwestern Connecticut could also see less snow due to the track of the storm, but that is not guaranteed.

Keep in mind, if the models continue to trend westward, we could end up with more of a snow/rain mix. However, if the storm track shifts to the east again, we could end up with less precipitation. We will be sure to keep you updated with future trends and how they will impact our state and our outdoor activities tomorrow.

Snow and mixed precipitation will taper off later tomorrow night as temperatures bottom out in the 20s.

Sunday will be partly sunny, blustery and cold. A flurry or snow shower is possible. Highs will range from 35-40, but the wind chill will be in the 20s most of the day.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday will be quiet. We are forecasting a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The next storm will move through the Northeast on Tuesday. Whether it tracks through New England or off the coast of New England remains to be seen. Highs should range from 40-45.

While Tuesday’s storm track is in question, there is no doubt the air will turn sharply colder by midweek. Temperatures will drop to 15-25 degrees Tuesday night. Highs on Wednesday will stay in the 20s and lower 30s, while wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. While a snow shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies.

Thursday will be cold as well with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs 30-35. It should be partly sunny and breezy.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”

NOVEMBER RECAP…

November went into the record books as a dry cold month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks came in at 40.4 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees colder than normal. The highest temperature was 77 degrees on the 3rd and the lowest temperature was 19 degrees on the 11th. Precipitation was well below normal. Only 1.04” of rain was measured at the airport and that is 2.85” below normal. There was only a trace of snow in November. Normal snowfall for the month is 2.0”.

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”