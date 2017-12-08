Stolen truck used in area break-ins caught in New Britain, road closed

State police pursued a stolen vehicle with burglary suspects onto Eddy Glover Boulevard in New Britain where the vehicle crashed. (WFSB)

A stolen truck used in several area break-ins recently was caught by police after a pursuit on Friday morning.

According to state police, troopers received word that three or four suspects had burglarized the Country Farm Convenience Store in Southington and fled the scene in a stolen truck.

Troopers recognized the vehicle from other area crimes and pursued it.

They said the truck was previously stolen from Bristol.

Troopers were able to stop the vehicle on Eddy Glover Boulevard in New Britain and arrested some of the suspects. The Eddy Glover Boulevard and Stanley Street intersection is closed to drivers while investigators comb the scene.

Officers are searching the area for the others.

