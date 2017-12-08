Derailed train closes Route 10, other roads in Plainville

A train went off the tracks in the center of Plainville early Friday morning.

The train is currently blocking Rt. 10 and East Main Street.

Route 10 is closed between Woodford and New Britain avenues and Route 372 is closed between Pine Street and New Britain Avenue.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route around the area.

Police recommended that northbound traffic take Woodford Avenue east to Crooked Street and New Britain Avenue and then to Route 10.

Southbound traffic can either take Northwest Drive to Route 177 south or New Britain Avenue east to Crooked Street, Woodford Avenue and back to Route 10 south.

According to police, the engine and several cars are reported to be off the tracks.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Live pictures were streamed on the Channel 3 Facebook page.

Police said nothing has spilled and there are no injuries.

Police don't expect the train to be moved until about 3 p.m. on Friday.

