One injured in fire in North Haven

One person was injured during an early morning fire in North Haven.

According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene of a fire at 11 Monroe Street.

Fire officials said all occupants were able to get out of the building, but one person suffered a burn injury.

Crews are still on scene at this time.

