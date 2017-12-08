Police investigating shooting in New London

New London police are investigating a shooting on Home Street. (WFSB)

New London police are investigating an early morning shooting on Friday.

According to police, at least one person was shot in the area of 12 Home St.

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

Officers remain on the scene collecting evidence.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.