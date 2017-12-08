Channel 3 names 1st storm of season as parts of CT under winter weather warning

Snow is headed to Connecticut this weekend and is expected to impact residents throughout the state.

A winter weather warning was issued for Windham, New London, Middlesex, and southern portions of New Haven counties from 4 a.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Sunday. The rest of the state is under a winter weather advisory from early Saturday morning until Sunday morning.

"Snow is on its way to Connecticut," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said. "No doubt about that, it's going to be hitting Connecticut."

DePrest said snow will start around daybreak on Saturday morning. Winter Storm Ali will end early Sunday morning with the peak of the storm from Saturday afternoon to Saturday night.

"The snow will begin sometime around 7 AM, starting along I-95, and then move north, covering the whole state by 10 or 11 a.m.," DePrest said.

Most of the state could see 3 to 6 inches of snow with 7 to 8 inches possible, especially east of Route 81, DePrest said.

"It's going to be a snowy Saturday afternoon," DePrest said.

"The snow will initially begin light, but will intensify quickly," DePrest said. "The snow will taper off from south to north after midnight Sunday morning."

DePrest said the snow will be "moderate much of the time."

"Sometimes heavy in areas where “mesoscale bands” of heightened upward vertical motion exist," DePrest said. "This motion – literally air that is rising from low altitudes to high altitudes – enhances the production of snowflakes and makes for localized heavier amounts."

Residents should expect "a wetter snow."

It's expected to be a windy and raw day with high temperatures in the 30s.

Sunday will be partly sunny, but blustery and cold.

"There will be sun glare galore Sunday as the sun comes out with fresh snow on the ground. The wind will make the cold day blustery and feeling even colder," DePrest said.

A flurry or snow shower is also possible on Sunday.

High temperatures will range from 35-40, however, DePrest said the wind chill will be in the 20s most of the day.

On Friday, Channel 3 named its first snowstorm of the season as Winter Storm Ali will hit the state this weekend.

Channel 3 has a long-standing tradition of naming the winter storms that impact Connecticut. This season, the names come directly from the people who have to stand in them, Channel 3's reporters.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the tradition is unique to the station and actually dates back to the days of the Travelers Weather Service.

"It’s a tradition that started in 1971, that our station is proud to carry on today," Dixon said.

In the past, themes for Channel 3's storm names have included former first ladies and notable sports figures with Connecticut ties.

"For this season, we had our team of reporters, since they’re the ones having to be live from the field, in the storms, provide two names each for a letter of the alphabet and then let our viewers vote," Dixon said.

Channel 3's Susan Raff was the first of 10 reporters and was assigned the letter "A." More than 3,000 voted and picked Ali over Abi.

Monday "will be quiet and less windy," DePrest said.

"As high pressure moves over the region, you can expect a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There will be some melting during the day. As readings sink into the low 20s Monday night, refreezing of snow melt may cause a few slippery spots on side streets," DePrest said.

Regardless, highs for Tuesday should range from 40 to 45 degrees.

While there are still some questions about Tuesday's storm, there's no doubt about a sharp temperature drop for the middle of the week.

"Temperatures will drop to 15 to 25 degrees Tuesday night," Haney said. "Highs on Wednesday will stay in the 20s and lower 30s, while wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens."

A snow shower also can not be ruled out.

However, most of the day should be partly sunny.

