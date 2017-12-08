Channel 3 names 1st storm of season as parts of CT under winter weather warning

Snow is expected to impact the state starting on Saturday through Saturday evening.

A winter weather warning was issued for Windham, New London, Middlesex, and New Haven counties from 4 a.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Sunday. The rest of the state is under a winter weather advisory from early Saturday morning until Sunday morning.

"We’re now less than 24 hours out from the start of snow falling in Connecticut," said meteorologist Mark Dixon.

Dixon said snow will start on Saturday morning. During his afternoon update, he said his noon forecast was on track.

"Snow starts around or shortly after daybreak Saturday [and] ends around daybreak Sunday," he said. "[The] height of the storm will be mid-day Saturday through the evening hours."

"We are not expecting a dry, fluffy snow," Haney said. "Instead, it should be heavier and wet. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 3 to 6 inches across much of Connecticut."

Dixon said during a 10:45 a.m. update that a little more snow is now expected in the northwest corner of the state.

Some places could see more.

Extreme northwestern Connecticut may also see less snow because of how the storm is tracking.

It's expected to be a windy and raw day with high temperatures in the 30s.

"Snow and mixed precipitation will taper off later [Saturday] night as temperatures bottom out in the 20s," Haney said.

Sunday will be partly sunny, but blustery and cold.

A flurry or show shower is possible while highs range from 35 to 40 degrees. The wind chill, however, will make it feel like it's in the 20s for most of the day.

On Friday, Channel 3 named its first snowstorm of the season. Ali is expected to hit the state this week end.

Channel 3 has a long-standing tradition of naming the winter storms that impact Connecticut. This season, the names come directly from the people who have to stand in them, Channel 3's reporters.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the tradition is unique to the station and actually dates back to the days of the Travelers Weather Service.

"It’s a tradition that started in 1971, that our station is proud to carry on today," Dixon said.

In the past, themes for Channel 3's storm names have included former first ladies and notable sports figures with Connecticut ties.

"For this season, we had our team of reporters, since they’re the ones having to be live from the field, in the storms, provide two names each for a letter of the alphabet and then let our viewers vote," Dixon said.

Channel 3's Susan Raff was the first of 10 reporters and was assigned the letter "A." More than 3,000 voted and picked Ali over Abi.

Monday looks quiet with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

"The next storm will move through the Northeast on Tuesday," Haney said. "Whether it tracks through New England or off the coast of New England remains to be seen."

Regardless, highs for Tuesday should range from 40 to 45 degrees.

While there are still some questions about Tuesday's storm, there's no doubt about a sharp temperature drop for the middle of the week.

"Temperatures will drop to 15 to 25 degrees Tuesday night," Haney said. "Highs on Wednesday will stay in the 20s and lower 30s, while wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens."

A snow shower also can not be ruled out.

However, most of the day should be partly sunny.

