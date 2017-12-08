Man crashes car in West Hartford, calls police to falsely report crime

William Ferris was arrested for making a false statement about a carjacking, according to West Hartford police. (West Hartford police)

A man falsely reported being carjacked when he actually was involved in a crash, according to police in West Hartford.

William Ferris, 50, initially told police that while he was taking out the trash, a Jamaican man approached him, pointed a gun in his face and demanded the keys to his Acura.

The "suspect" then fled the area.

The Acura was found at a Citgo gas station on New Britain Avenue and Princeton Street, police said.

Police determined after reviewing gas station video footage that the whole story was made up.

They said Ferris did not have a driver's license and struck a pillar to a front porch on Mayflower Street.

Ferris left that scene, parked the Acura at the gas station and called police while walking back to Elmhurst Street, investigators said.

Police said a property on Mayflower Street had front lawn damage along with a broken pillar that was holding up the front porch.

The town's building department had to be notified.

Ferris was charged with filing a false incident report, making a false statement, tampering with evidence, interfering with police, reckless endangerment and various moving violations.

