Tractor trailer rollover shuts down a lane of Route 9 in New Britain

A tractor trailer rollover in New Britain caused a lane of traffic to be closed late Friday morning.
It happened on Route 9 northbound between exits 28 and 29 shortly after 10 a.m.
According to the Department of Transportation, the right lane was closed.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
