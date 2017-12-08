Tractor trailer rollover shuts down a lane of Route 9 in New Britain

A tractor trailer rolled over on Route 9 northbound between exits 28 and 29. (WFSB)

A tractor trailer rollover in New Britain caused a lane of traffic to be closed late Friday morning.

It happened on Route 9 northbound between exits 28 and 29 shortly after 10 a.m.

According to the Department of Transportation, the right lane was closed.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.