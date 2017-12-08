Windham High School swept by CT State Police after bomb threat

Students were waiting outside of Windham High School out side due to a bomb threat on Friday.

Police were on the scene after a reported bomb threat at Windham High. (WFSB)

Students, staff, and teachers at Windham High School were evacuated on Friday morning due to a bomb threat.

Police said a threatening note was found at the school, the spokesperson for Windham Public Schools Margaret Chatey said

The Early Childhood Center at the high school was also evacuated on Friday. There were no reported injuries, however, the 600 students were evacuated from Windham High School.

Connecticut State Police swept the school and the building was cleared around 12:10 p.m., Chatey said. Classes, lunch, and after-school activities resumed on Friday afternoon. The school was not dismissed for the day, Chatey added.

Chatey said Friday was the second day in a row that Windham High and Early Childhood Center received a threat. Chatey said they did cancel afterschool activities as a precaution.

After the first note was found on Thursday, police swept the school on Thursday night and Friday morning, Chatey said.

Chatey said they do not know who is writing the notes.

The parents of the students have been informed via phone or they will receive an email or a text.

