Police respond to bank robbery in Thomaston

THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) -

A bank robbery at a bank in Thomaston is under investigation.

Police confirmed that the Thomaston Savings Bank on South Main Street was robbed on Friday morning.

There's no word on whether or not the suspect got away with anything.

Police also did not yet provide a description of the person responsible.

