Sea Salt Brioche with Rum Raisin Butter

From Adam Young at Sift Bake Shop

Ingredients:

4 T Dry Active Yeast

6 oz Water

36 oz Milk

12 Eggs

3 T Vanilla Sugar

106 oz AP Flour

3 T Salt

26 oz Butter

19 oz Sugar

Directions:

Warm Milk, Water, and Yeast to room temperature.

Add dry ingredients and develop on speed 1 for 6 minutes.

Cream butter and sugar together, and slowly add to dough to emulsify.

Develop on speed 2 for 5 more minutes.