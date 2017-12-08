Allstate holds supply drive for victims of domestic violence

The Hartford-area Allstate agency is collecting gift cards, hair products, make-up and skin products for victims of domestic violence.

The benefit is running through Monday to benefit the Connecticut Alliance for Victims of Violence and Their Families (CT-ALIVE).

Allstate agency is a multi-state program with hopes to support to end domestic violence and help those who have been affected.

Donations can be made at the following locations:

Veronica Airey-Wilson: 1141 New Britain Ave., West Hartford

Jeffrey Austin: 761 Washington St., Middletown

Darleen Blakesley: 520 Hartford Turnpike Suite F, Vernon

Benjamin Hoisington: 38 Tunxis Ave., #40, Bloomfield

Husam Kader: 26 Shunpike Road, Suite H, Cromwell

Kunle Olumide: 1 Corporate Drive, Windsor Locks

Mohamed Ouda: 451 New Britain Ave., Newington

Paul Skaling: 616 Poquonock Ave., Windsor

Randy Zebendon: 786 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield

To learn more about what supplies are needed, click here.

