Man arrested for touching himself in hospital patient's room, grabbing her rear-end

A man faces charges for masturbating in a woman's hospital room, then grabbing her buttocks when he left the room.

Christopher Laurito was arrested for the crime on Thursday.

Police said it happened at Middlesex Hospital on Crescent Street in Middletown.

The victim told police that she was being treated in the hospital's emergency crisis unit. After taking a shower, she walked back to her room and found Laurito masturbating in front of her.

The victim said she left the room and told the nurses at a nursing station what happened.

She said as she was talking to the nurses, Laurito left her room and grabbed her rear-end.

Two nurses corroborated the victim's story, according to police.

Laurito was arrested and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and public indecency.

He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

He is scheduled to face a judge on Dec. 21.

