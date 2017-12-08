Liberty Bank Surprise Squad gives to woman fighting a battle

Christine Castonguay, who is undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer, gets surprised by the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad. (WFSB)

The season of giving continues with the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad.

Channel 3 headed to one local town to deliver a few gifts to an extremely positive woman, who you would never know is fighting a personal battle.

For a second time, Christine Castonguay is undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer.

“Christine deserves to be celebrated because, she's my hero and my life is better with her in it,” Christine’s friend Nancy McAuliffe said.

Friends said Castonguay gives out just so much energy.

“Christine makes us laugh at every day and she lives her life with such spirit,” McAuliffe said. “And despite her circumstances, she is the most positive and inspiring person I know.”

Castonguay has an amazing support system. Those friends wanted to make this year's Christmas extra special.

“We planned a trip to New York for the day because she had never seen the Radio City Rockettes,” McAuliffe said.

After the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad read the letter that Christine's friend sent, the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad wanted to add to the trip.

After careful planning with her girlfriends, the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad. had Christine's boss send her over to the restaurant Waves, which is right next to her workplace.

And that’s where she was surprised by the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad.

“What are you doing,” Castonguay said.

“I'm with the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad,” Channel 3 anchor Nicole Nalepa said.

“You sure are,” Castonguay said while laughing.

At this moment, the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad experienced firsthand, Castonguay’s infectious laughter and cheerful spirit.

The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad presented her with a spa gift card.

“Oh how nice...how beautiful,” Castonguay said.

The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad couldn't send Castonguay to New York without some spending money…

“Oh my goodness. Wow,” Castonguay said.

The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad had one more surprise for Castonguay

“I am the President & CEO of Lindsey Limousine and we are going to give you a chauffeur-driven car for the whole day for you and your friends!”

“What a nice surprise...really thank you so much...thank you...all of you; I love you all,” Castonguay said.

