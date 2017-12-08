Norwich ready for first dose of winter

For many towns in the state, Saturday's storm will be a first dose of winter.

The Department of Public Works in Norwich, along with the residents of Norwich, spent Friday stocking up on last-minute snow supplies.

People Channel 3 spoke with in town either hated or loved the notion. Regardless, many of them braced for the forecasted 3 to 6 inches of snow.

“Last winter we didn’t really have a winter so I think we’re going to get hit this winter," said Paula Marquez of Norwich.

From shovels to salt to cold weather gear, folks bought it at Surplus Unlimited in Norwich.

“It was crazy," said Susan Matera, Surplus Unlimited. "We opened up early because we know people get nervous about the first storm.”

The store said it expected to be just as busy on Saturday morning.

At public works, the sheds were stockpiled with salt.

“We make sure we start out the year fully loaded, we have two silos there, they are both full," said Ryan Thompson, public works director.

Friday, they filled their fleet.

“[Saturday] is going to be we’re anticipating an 'all hands on deck storm,'” Thompson said,

Two dozen trucks will be ready to go as soon as the flakes start falling.

