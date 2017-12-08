Hartford activates parking ban starting Saturday morning - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Winter Storm Ali

Hartford activates parking ban starting Saturday morning

Hartford city crews are getting ready for Winter Storm Ali. (@LtFoley) Hartford city crews are getting ready for Winter Storm Ali. (@LtFoley)
With Winter Storm Ali expected to impact the state this weekend, the Hartford mayor announced a parking ban will go into effect for the Capital city starting Saturday morning. 

Mayor Luke Bronin said the parking ban goes into effect starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday until 10 a.m. on Sunday. 

When the ban is in effect, drivers are prohibited from parking on the streets throughout Hartford. Any vehicles found in violation of the parking ban will be ticketed and towed.  

“We expect snowfall to begin around 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day and into the night. A parking ban will allow us to get the streets cleared, and it is essential that all residents and visitors respect the parking ban so that our Public Works team can work quickly and safely," Bronin said in a statement on Friday. 

As a result of the impending snow and parking ban, the Hartford Yard Goats announced that their "Winterfest," which was slated for Saturday, is cancelled. The Team Store is also closed, according to the Yard Goats media representative, Jeff Dooley. 

Hartford residents without access to off-street parking are allowed to park in one of the authorized lots such as blue light lots, city parks, recreation and senior centers, and Hartford Public Schools.  

Cars must be removed from those blue light lots within six hours after the snow parking ban has been lifted. Vehicles must be removed from Hartford Public Schools lots within two hours.

To help alert residents, 16 intersections will be illuminated with blue light starting six hours before the parking ban. Blue lights will remain illuminated throughout the duration of the parking ban. 

Drivers can move their vehicles to the following available blue light lots: 

  • 130 Sisson Ave
  • 2404 Main St
  • 135 Main St
  • 50 Curcombe St
  • 20 Francis Ct
  • 547 Park St
  • 60 Chadwick St
  • 45 Evergreen Ave
  • 11 Flower St
  • Sigourney and Homestead
  • Learning Corridor Parking Garage - Brownell St Entrance

Drivers can also move their vehicles to the following available lots in city parks and centers: 

  • Colt Park – Warwarme St Lot                
  • Elizabeth Park – Asylum St Lot                 
  • Elizabeth Park – Prospect Ave Lot          
  • Goodwin Park – Hubbard Ave Lot          
  • Goodwin Park – Maple Ave Golf Course Lot    
  • Keney Park – Woodland St Lot 
  • Keney Park – Ridgefield St Lot
  • Rocky Ridge Park – Zion St Lot
  • Thomas J. Hyland Memorial Park – Ansonia St Lot
  • Foster Heights Park – Amherst St Lot
  • Holcomb Health and Human Services Campus - 2 Holcomb St Lot
  • North End Senior Center - 80 Coventry St Lot
  • Parker Memorial Community Center - 2621 Main St
  • Metzner Recreation Center – 680 Franklin Av
  • Samuel Valentin Arroyo Recreation Center – 30 Pope Park Dr

Anyone towed after the parking is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.

