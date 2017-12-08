Hartford activates parking ban starting Saturday morning

With Winter Storm Ali expected to impact the state this weekend, the Hartford mayor announced a parking ban will go into effect for the Capital city starting Saturday morning.

Mayor Luke Bronin said the parking ban goes into effect starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday until 10 a.m. on Sunday.

When the ban is in effect, drivers are prohibited from parking on the streets throughout Hartford. Any vehicles found in violation of the parking ban will be ticketed and towed.

“We expect snowfall to begin around 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day and into the night. A parking ban will allow us to get the streets cleared, and it is essential that all residents and visitors respect the parking ban so that our Public Works team can work quickly and safely," Bronin said in a statement on Friday.

As a result of the impending snow and parking ban, the Hartford Yard Goats announced that their "Winterfest," which was slated for Saturday, is cancelled. The Team Store is also closed, according to the Yard Goats media representative, Jeff Dooley.

To see any cancellations and delays, click here.

Hartford residents without access to off-street parking are allowed to park in one of the authorized lots such as blue light lots, city parks, recreation and senior centers, and Hartford Public Schools.

Cars must be removed from those blue light lots within six hours after the snow parking ban has been lifted. Vehicles must be removed from Hartford Public Schools lots within two hours.

To help alert residents, 16 intersections will be illuminated with blue light starting six hours before the parking ban. Blue lights will remain illuminated throughout the duration of the parking ban.

Drivers can move their vehicles to the following available blue light lots:

130 Sisson Ave

2404 Main St

135 Main St

50 Curcombe St

20 Francis Ct

547 Park St

60 Chadwick St

45 Evergreen Ave

11 Flower St

Sigourney and Homestead

Learning Corridor Parking Garage - Brownell St Entrance

Drivers can also move their vehicles to the following available lots in city parks and centers:

Colt Park – Warwarme St Lot

Elizabeth Park – Asylum St Lot

Elizabeth Park – Prospect Ave Lot

Goodwin Park – Hubbard Ave Lot

Goodwin Park – Maple Ave Golf Course Lot

Keney Park – Woodland St Lot

Keney Park – Ridgefield St Lot

Rocky Ridge Park – Zion St Lot

Thomas J. Hyland Memorial Park – Ansonia St Lot

Foster Heights Park – Amherst St Lot

Holcomb Health and Human Services Campus - 2 Holcomb St Lot

North End Senior Center - 80 Coventry St Lot

Parker Memorial Community Center - 2621 Main St

Metzner Recreation Center – 680 Franklin Av

Samuel Valentin Arroyo Recreation Center – 30 Pope Park Dr

To see the full lists of school lots, click here.

Anyone towed after the parking is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.