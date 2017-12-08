3 men charged in connection with regional narcotics search operation

Federal agents were investigating a home in Newington on Thursday morning that police said was connected to a narcotics search warrant operation in the region.

FBI, Newington police are on the scene of an investigation in Maple Hill Avenue. (WFSB)

Three people have been arrested in connection with a drug raid at a home in Newington on Thursday morning. (WFSB)

The Department of Justice charged 32-year-old Wilson Velez, 18-year-old Luis Santiago and 55-year-old Franklyn Nieves by a criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

The arrest of the three men comes after the FBI's evidence response team searched a home on Maple Hill Avenue. The search was part of a narcotics search warrant operation in the region.

Police said there is no danger to the public, but did not comment on what, if anything, was seized from the home.

The affidavit in the case was sealed.

