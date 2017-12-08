Gunshot victim dropped off at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford

A gunshot victim was dropped off at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford on Friday morning, police said.

Police said on Friday morning at 11 a.m. a person suffering a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and groin area was taken to the hospital.

Police investigation determined the victim was walking south on Franklin Avenue when the victim said a car pulled up alongside and shot the victim, and drove off.

Police said a canvass for the shooter was unsuccessful. The victim remains in critical condition.

